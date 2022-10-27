AP Top Sports News at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters

Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

Pats’ QB Jones believes he deserves to be starter vs. Jets

Bucks use lopsided run after Nash ejected, beat Nets 110-99

Broncos’ Russell Wilson says he’s ‘ready to roll’ in London

Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers

Nash hopeful...

READ MORE