AP Top Sports News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

Love ’em or hate ’em, Series-bound Astros keep on winning

Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger

Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

Bochy... READ MORE

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

Hot Harper carries Phillies into 1st World Series since 2009

Love ’em or hate ’em, Series-bound Astros keep on winning

Colts bench injured QB Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger

Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

Simons, Lillard lead unbeaten Blazers past Nuggets 135-110

Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title

Michigan’s Harbaugh: PSU’s Franklin ‘ringleader’ in scuffle

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.