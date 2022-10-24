AP Top Sports News at 8:27 a.m. EDT

World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Harper’s HR powers Phillies past Padres, into World Series

Judge, perhaps Boone, face uncertain futures after Yanks out

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers aren’t getting much help

AP Top 25: LSU re-enters at No. 18 ahead of visit from ‘Bama

AP Top 25 Reality Check: LSU-Alabama a big game again

US heads to World Cup with players struggling for game...

READ MORE