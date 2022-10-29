On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Backup QB Gilman leads Brown past Pennsylvania 34-31

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 4:43 pm
1 min read
      

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Backup quarterback Aidan Gilman threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, and Brown defeated Pennsylvania 34-31 on Saturday.

Gilman, who entered the game when Jake Willcox left with an undisclosed injury in the first half, completed 22 of 38 passes for 245 yards. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Allen Smith with 1:19 remaining put the Bears up for good.

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Penn...

READ MORE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Backup quarterback Aidan Gilman threw two touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, and Brown defeated Pennsylvania 34-31 on Saturday.

Gilman, who entered the game when Jake Willcox left with an undisclosed injury in the first half, completed 22 of 38 passes for 245 yards. His 9-yard touchdown pass to Allen Smith with 1:19 remaining put the Bears up for good.

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, Penn tied the score with 17 unanswered points in the third quarter. Aidan Sayin passed to Joshua Casilli for an 11-yard touchdown, a botched punt attempt by Brown led to a 29-yard field goal, and Jonathan Mulatu rumbled 58 yards for the tying touchdown. Brown responded with a short field goal, then Jonathan Mulatu put Penn ahead 31-27 with a 12-yard scoring run with just over six minutes remaining in the game.

Mulatu finished with 154 yards rushing on 21 carries. Sayin was 29-of-51 passing for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

The loss knocked Penn out of a first-place tie with Princeton, which defeated Cornell 35-9.

Penn (6-1, 3-1 Ivy League) had won six in a row against Brown (3-4, 1-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|4 Columbus Cyber Security Summit
11|4 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
11|4 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories