On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 4:44 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday.

Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.

Virginia Lynchburg was held to 200 total yards.

Mattox III had three...

READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday.

Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.

Virginia Lynchburg was held to 200 total yards.

Mattox III had three grabs for 73 yards and a score, and Daymond Hamler caught two short touchdown passes. Alfonzo Graham carried it eight times for 80 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State (2-2).

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Alvaro Ortega was 6-of-20 passing for 42 yards for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson had 18 carries and 65 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories