Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 12:23 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
96
60
.615
_
_
8-2
L-1
56-23
40-37

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 96 60 .615 _ _ 8-2 L-1 56-23 40-37
y-Toronto 88 69 .561 +2 5-5 W-1 45-34 43-35
Tampa Bay 86 71 .548 10½ _ 4-6 W-1 51-30 35-41
Baltimore 81 76 .516 15½ 5 5-5 W-1 44-34 37-42
Boston 75 82 .478 21½ 11 3-7 L-1 40-38 35-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 89 68 .567 _ _ 9-1 W-3 43-33 46-35
Chicago 77 79 .494 11½ 2-8 W-1 35-43 42-36
Minnesota 77 80 .490 12 9 4-6 W-1 46-35 31-45
Detroit 63 93 .404 25½ 22½ 8-2 L-1 34-46 29-47
Kansas City 63 94 .401 26 23 5-5 L-4 39-42 24-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 102 55 .650 _ _ 6-4 L-2 51-25 51-30
Seattle 85 70 .548 16 _ 5-5 W-2 41-33 44-37
Los Angeles 71 86 .452 31 15 7-3 W-5 38-41 33-45
Texas 66 90 .423 35½ 19½ 3-7 L-3 32-45 34-45
Oakland 56 100 .359 45½ 29½ 3-7 L-4 26-51 30-49

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 98 59 .624 _ _ 6-4 W-1 53-26 45-33
z-New York 98 59 .624 _ +13½ 6-4 L-1 51-27 47-32
Philadelphia 84 72 .538 13½ _ 4-6 W-1 47-34 37-38
Miami 65 92 .414 33 19½ 5-5 L-1 32-46 33-46
Washington 54 102 .346 43½ 30 3-7 L-1 25-53 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 91 66 .580 _ _ 4-6 W-1 52-27 39-39
Milwaukee 84 73 .535 7 ½ 6-4 W-1 44-32 40-41
Chicago 71 86 .452 20 13½ 9-1 W-5 35-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 97 .382 31 24½ 2-8 L-4 31-47 29-50
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 32 25½ 4-6 L-1 32-46 27-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 108 48 .692 _ _ 6-4 W-2 54-21 54-27
San Diego 86 70 .551 22 +2 6-4 L-2 41-34 45-36
San Francisco 78 78 .500 30 6 9-1 W-4 42-36 36-42
Arizona 72 84 .462 36 12 4-6 W-1 40-41 32-43
Colorado 65 91 .417 43 19 1-9 L-5 41-40 24-51

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 10, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 10, Texas 9, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 11-4), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-13) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 0

Miami 4, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at Washington (Sánchez 3-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-8), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Jameson 2-0) at San Francisco (Junis 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 9-10) at Washington (Romero 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Cabrera 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 11-4) at Atlanta (Wright 20-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7) at San Diego (Clevinger 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 9-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

