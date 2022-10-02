On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
97
60
.618
_
_
8-2
W-1
57-23
40-37

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 97 60 .618 _ _ 8-2 W-1 57-23 40-37
y-Toronto 89 69 .563 +3 5-5 W-2 46-34 43-35
y-Tampa Bay 86 72 .544 11½ _ 4-6 L-1 51-30 35-42
Baltimore 81 77 .513 16½ 5 4-6 L-1 44-34 37-43
Boston 75 83 .475 22½ 11 3-7 L-2 40-38 35-45

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 89 69 .563 _ _ 8-2 L-1 43-34 46-35
Chicago 78 80 .494 11 8 2-8 L-1 35-43 43-37
Minnesota 77 81 .487 12 9 4-6 L-1 46-35 31-46
Detroit 64 93 .408 24½ 21½ 8-2 W-1 35-46 29-47
Kansas City 64 94 .405 25 22 5-5 W-1 39-42 25-52

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 103 55 .652 _ _ 6-4 W-1 52-25 51-30
y-Seattle 87 70 .554 15½ +1½ 6-4 W-4 43-33 44-37
Los Angeles 72 86 .456 31 14 7-3 W-6 39-41 33-45
Texas 66 91 .420 36½ 19½ 3-7 L-4 32-45 34-46
Oakland 56 102 .354 47 30 2-8 L-6 26-51 30-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 99 59 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-2 54-26 45-33
z-New York 98 60 .620 1 +13 5-5 L-2 51-27 47-33
Philadelphia 85 73 .538 14 _ 4-6 W-1 47-34 38-39
Miami 66 92 .418 33 19 5-5 W-1 32-46 34-46
Washington 55 103 .348 44 30 4-6 L-1 26-54 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 92 66 .582 _ _ 5-5 W-2 53-27 39-39
Milwaukee 84 74 .532 8 1 6-4 L-1 44-33 40-41
Chicago 72 86 .456 20 13 9-1 W-6 36-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 98 .380 32 25 2-8 L-5 31-47 29-51
Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 33 26 4-6 L-2 32-46 27-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 110 48 .696 _ _ 7-3 W-4 56-21 54-27
San Diego 87 71 .551 23 +2 5-5 W-1 42-35 45-36
San Francisco 79 79 .500 31 6 8-2 L-1 43-37 36-42
Arizona 73 85 .462 37 12 5-5 W-1 40-41 33-44
Colorado 65 93 .411 45 20 1-9 L-7 41-40 24-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        Insight by Pegasystems: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and guest Lily Zeleke, acting DCIO for information enterprise, Office of the DoD CIO with the Department of Defense will discuss software modernization strategy at the Department of Defense.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 BSides St. Louis!
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories