Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 3, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
97
61
.614
_
_
7-3
L-1
57-24
40-37

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 97 61 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-1 57-24 40-37
y-Toronto 90 69 .566 +4 6-4 W-3 47-34 43-35
y-Tampa Bay 86 73 .541 11½ _ 4-6 L-2 51-30 35-43
Baltimore 82 77 .516 15½ 4 4-6 W-1 44-34 38-43
Boston 75 84 .472 22½ 11 3-7 L-3 40-38 35-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 90 69 .566 _ _ 8-2 W-1 44-34 46-35
Chicago 79 80 .497 11 7 3-7 W-1 35-43 44-37
Minnesota 77 82 .484 13 9 4-6 L-2 46-35 31-47
Detroit 65 93 .411 24½ 20½ 8-2 W-2 36-46 29-47
Kansas City 64 95 .403 26 22 4-6 L-1 39-42 25-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 104 55 .654 _ _ 6-4 W-2 53-25 51-30
y-Seattle 87 71 .551 16½ +1½ 6-4 L-1 43-34 44-37
Los Angeles 73 86 .459 31 13 8-2 W-7 40-41 33-45
Texas 66 92 .418 37½ 19½ 2-8 L-5 32-45 34-47
Oakland 57 102 .358 47 29 2-8 W-1 26-51 31-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 100 59 .629 _ _ 7-3 W-3 55-26 45-33
z-New York 98 61 .616 2 +12 4-6 L-3 51-27 47-34
Philadelphia 86 73 .541 14 _ 4-6 W-2 47-34 39-39
Miami 67 92 .421 33 19 6-4 W-2 32-46 35-46
Washington 55 104 .346 45 31 3-7 L-2 26-55 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 92 67 .579 _ _ 5-5 L-1 53-28 39-39
Milwaukee 84 75 .528 8 2 5-5 L-2 44-34 40-41
Chicago 73 86 .459 19 13 9-1 W-7 37-44 36-42
Cincinnati 60 99 .377 32 26 1-9 L-6 31-47 29-52
Pittsburgh 60 99 .377 32 26 5-5 W-1 32-46 28-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 110 49 .692 _ _ 7-3 L-1 56-22 54-27
y-San Diego 87 72 .547 23 +1 4-6 L-1 42-36 45-36
San Francisco 80 79 .503 30 6 8-2 W-1 44-37 36-42
Arizona 73 86 .459 37 13 4-6 L-1 40-41 33-45
Colorado 66 93 .415 44 20 2-8 W-1 41-40 25-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Quintana 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.

Top Stories