On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 4, 2022 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

x-New York
98
61
.616
_
_
7-3
W-1
57-24
41-37

READ MORE

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 98 61 .616 _ _ 7-3 W-1 57-24 41-37
y-Toronto 91 69 .569 +5 7-3 W-4 47-34 44-35
y-Tampa Bay 86 74 .538 12½ _ 3-7 L-3 51-30 35-44
Baltimore 82 78 .513 16½ 4 3-7 L-1 44-35 38-43
Boston 76 84 .475 22½ 10 4-6 W-1 41-38 35-46

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Cleveland 90 70 .563 _ _ 7-3 L-1 44-35 46-35
Chicago 80 80 .500 10 6 4-6 W-2 36-43 44-37
Minnesota 77 83 .481 13 9 4-6 L-3 46-35 31-48
Detroit 66 93 .415 23½ 19½ 9-1 W-3 36-46 30-47
Kansas City 65 95 .406 25 21 4-6 W-1 39-42 26-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 104 56 .650 _ _ 5-5 L-1 53-26 51-30
y-Seattle 87 72 .547 16½ +1½ 5-5 L-2 43-35 44-37
Los Angeles 73 87 .456 31 13 8-2 L-1 40-41 33-46
Texas 66 93 .415 37½ 19½ 1-9 L-6 32-46 34-47
Oakland 58 102 .363 46 28 3-7 W-2 27-51 31-51

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 100 60 .625 _ _ 7-3 L-1 55-26 45-34
z-New York 98 61 .616 +11½ 4-6 L-3 51-27 47-34
y-Philadelphia 87 73 .544 13 _ 4-6 W-3 47-34 40-39
Miami 68 92 .425 32 19 7-3 W-3 33-46 35-46
Washington 55 104 .346 44½ 31½ 3-7 L-2 26-55 29-49

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-St. Louis 92 68 .575 _ _ 5-5 L-2 53-28 39-40
Milwaukee 85 75 .531 7 2 5-5 W-1 45-34 40-41
Chicago 73 87 .456 19 14 8-2 L-1 37-44 36-43
Cincinnati 61 99 .381 31 26 2-8 W-1 32-47 29-52
Pittsburgh 61 99 .381 31 26 6-4 W-2 33-46 28-53

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 110 50 .688 _ _ 6-4 L-2 56-23 54-27
y-San Diego 88 72 .550 22 +1 5-5 W-1 43-36 45-36
San Francisco 80 80 .500 30 7 7-3 L-1 44-37 36-43
Arizona 73 87 .456 37 14 3-7 L-2 40-41 33-46
Colorado 67 93 .419 43 20 3-7 W-2 41-40 26-53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 8 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

        Read more: Sports News

Detroit 4, Seattle 3

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 15-8) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-4) at Texas (Otto 6-10), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 4-11) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 10-12), 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 4, Atlanta 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 12-8), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Miami (Alcantara 14-9), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 6-4) at Houston (Valdez 16-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-7) at San Diego (Darvish 16-8), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-11) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-3), 4:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|10 AUSA 2022 Annual Meeting &...
10|10 (ISC)2 Security Congress
10|10 MGT-348/PER-233 - Medical Preparedness...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories