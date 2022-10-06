On Air: Ask the CIO
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division

W
L
Pct
GB
WCGB
L10
Str
Home
Away

Baltimore
0
0
.000
_
_
0-0
0
0-0
0-0

...

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4, 1st game

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

Houston 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 2

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m.

