All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:37 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (If Necessary)

