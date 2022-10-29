On Air: Federal News Network program
Borguet, Harvard ground out 28-13 win over Dartmouth

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Aidan Borguet ran for 179 yards with two touchdowns, Kym Wimberly also had two touchdowns, and Harvard defeated Dartmouth 28-13 on Saturday.

Borguet’s touchdown runs of 12 yards in the third quarter and 21 yards in the fourth were the only scoring plays in the second half. Wimberly’s 34-yard reception from Luke Emge and his 9-yard TD run helped Harvard to a 14-13 halftime lead.

Emge completed 11 of 17 passes for 195 yards for the Crimson (5-2, 3-1 Ivy League).

Nick Howard and Zack Bair scored on short runs for Dartmouth (2-5, 1-3).

Dylan Cadwallader was 19-of-32 passing for 212 yards for the Big Green.

Harvard had 257 yards rushing.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

