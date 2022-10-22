Brister’s 3 TD passes, Bolden’s long pick-6 spark Lindenwood

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Cade Brister threw three touchdown passes, Darion Bolden returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown and Lindenwood rallied from an early deficit to defeat Murray State 33-18 on Saturday.

Murray State took a 12-0 lead on two short touchdown runs by Lucas Maue, but the Racers would not score another touchdown. Brister led Lindenwood’s rally with touchdown passes of 39 yards to Kobe Smith and 27 yards to Payton Rose, then Logan Seibert booted a 45-yard field goal for a 17-15 lead at halftime.

Late in the third quarter, Bolden’s pick-6 gave the Lions the lead for good, 24-18. Lindenwood added another Brister-to-Smith touchdown pass and a Seibert field goal in the fourth quarter.

Brister finished 16-of-26 passing for 242 yards and led Lindenwood with 61 yards rushing. Rose had three catches for 111 yards for the Lions (5-2, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

Damonta Witherspoon had 157 yards rushing for the Racers (0-8, 0-3).

