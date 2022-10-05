On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Browns’ All-Pro Garrett back practicing after car accident

TOM WITHERS
October 5, 2022 1:01 pm
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in a car accident last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding.

Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck.

The All-Pro veered off a road...

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being injured in a car accident last week, when he lost control of his Porsche while speeding.

Garrett didn’t play in Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck.

The All-Pro veered off a road near his home following practice on Sept. 26, struck a fire hydrant and flipped his car several times. Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries.

Without Garrett and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who missed his second game in a row with an ankle injury, the Browns lacked a strong pass rush Sunday against the Falcons. Atlanta also ran the ball at will, racking up 202 yards rushing.

The Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) on Sunday.

While Garrett returned, Clowney continued to be sidelined. The Browns also said All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio (biceps/rest), tight end Harrison Bryant (illness), wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest) and tight end David Njoku (knee/rest) are not practicing.

Cleveland’s defense did get back cornerback Greedy Williams, who missed the first four games with a hamstring injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories