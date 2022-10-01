On Air: Federal News Network program
Brown’s TD run in OT gets Lane upset win over Tennessee St.

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 6:18 pm
1 min read
      

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ike Brown had an 11-yard touchdown run in overtime and then Lane added the 2-point conversion to give the Division II-member Dragons a 28-27 upset win over Tennessee State on Saturday.

Lane kept Tennessee State out of the end zone in the fourth quarter while holding on to a 20-17 advantage, but Kaleb Mosley’s 51-yard field goal for the Tigers tied it 20-20 with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.

Quarterback Edwin Rhodes opened the extra period with a short-yardage touchdown run for Tennessee State (0-4) before Brown’s scoring run.

It was the first win for Lane in the 10-game series that dates to 1916. The teams last met in 1996, a 43-26 TSU win.

Nijul Canada’s 57-yard pick-6 late in the second quarter gave the Dragons a 13-10 halftime advantage.

Tarik McKinzie threw for 173 yards that included a 13-yard TD pass to Brown, who finished with 63 yards rushing and four catches for 74 yards.

Rhodes, Jalen Rouse and Chayil Garnett each had a touchdown run for the Tigers. Rouse had 109 yards rushing on 25 carries.

