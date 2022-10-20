Trending:
Buce makes 51-yard field goal, Troy edges South Alabama 10-6

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022 11:02 pm
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — DK Billingsley rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown, Brooks Buce made a career-long 51-yard field goal and Troy edged South Alabama 10-6 on Thursday night in the Battle for the Belt.

Troy (6-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth straight in the series, moved into the top spot in the West Division.

The Troy defense held South Alabama to 246 yards. Carter Bradley, ranked third in the...

The Troy defense held South Alabama to 246 yards. Carter Bradley, ranked third in the Sun Belt with 282.3 yards passing per game, threw for just 215 yards for the Jaguars and was intercepted by Reddy Steward.

Troy linebacker Carlton Martial moved into fourth on the FBS leaderboard with 513 career tackles.

Diego Guajardo made field goals of 32 and 41 yards for South Alabama (5-2, 2-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

