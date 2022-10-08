Butler ends Dayton’s scoring streak at 501 games

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak. Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first half and was stopped on downs twice in the fourth quarter. The last time Dayton was shutout was a 9-0 loss to Marshall on October 16,... READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bret Bushka threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and Butler beat Dayton 31-0 on Saturday, the first time the Flyers had been blanked in 46 years, snapping their 501-game scoring streak.

Dayton missed field goal attempts from 44- and 34-yards out in the first half and was stopped on downs twice in the fourth quarter.

The last time Dayton was shutout was a 9-0 loss to Marshall on October 16, 1976. The streak broke the 500-game milestone on a 46-3 win over Kentucky State on Sept, 17. The streak was the second longest streak in college football. Division III power house Mount Union’s streak began on Nov. 7, 1981 and reached 523 games with a win Saturday.

Luka Zurak connected on a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs up 3-0, and Bushka hit Cameron Heald with the first of two touchdowns midway through the second quarter to send Butler into intermission with a 10-0 lead.

Bushka and Heald connected on a 17-yard score in the third quarter and Bushka scored from the 4 to make it 24-0 after three quarters and capped his day with a 75-yard strike to Tyler Adams early in the fourth.

Bushka finished 25 of 29 for 338 yards and added 33 yards on 10 carries to lead Butler (3-2, 1-1 Pioneer League). Adams finished with four catches for 149 yards.

Dante Casciola was 15 of 24 for 178 yards and an interception for Dayton (3-2, 1-1).

