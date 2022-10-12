Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe to have ‘minor’ procedure on knee

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 11:26 am
< a min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari did not specify in a which knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics Wednesday on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for Saturday’s practice for a knee...

READ MORE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari did not specify in a which knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics Wednesday on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for Saturday’s practice for a knee issue and again on Monday. Tshiebwe pushed to participate in Sunday’s pro day workout before NBA scouts in what Calipari described as “an unbelievable performance.”

“He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out,” Calipari wrote. “I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. … Not a big deal, but no dancing at (Big Blue) Madness!” on Friday night.

Tshiebwe was named Associated Press national Player of the Year and collected every major award. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

The Wildcats open against Howard on Nov. 7.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|19 AFCEA Space Industry Days
10|19 Intro to CPMAI Methodology for Project...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories