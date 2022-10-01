On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Campbell rushes past North Carolina Central 48-18

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 3:31 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — of Campbell’s five rushing touchdowns, Bryant Barr had 135 yards and a score and the Camels ended North Carolina Central’s seven-game winning streak with a convincing 48-18 victory on Saturday.

Kickoff was moved up six hours because of Hurricane Ian.

McDowell’s second touchdown had Campbell (2-2) on top 17-0 early in the second quarter and two interceptions led to 10 points as the Camels pushed ahead to lead 34-6 at halftime.

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 248 yards and run. covered 24 yards. 78 yards with a 35-yard scoring burst up the middle.

Davius Richard threw two touchdown passes to Devin Smith but the Eagles (4-1), who came in averaging 201 yards a game on the ground, were limited to 96. Richard threw for 294 yards and had a rushing touchdown.

Campbell piled up 315 yards on the ground (after averaging 145 yards through three games) and finished with 563 yards of total offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Top Stories