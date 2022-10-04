Trending:
Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners top Tigers in 10 innings

TIM BOOTH
October 4, 2022 9:59 pm
2 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — Catcher Luis Torrens became the first position player in Seattle history to earn a pitching win by working the 10th inning, and the Mariners inched closer to locking up their postseason matchup by beating the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

With the Mariners focused on preserving arms with the playoffs on the horizon, Torrens (1-0) took the mound when the game went to extra innings and got the unlikely victory when Abraham Toro drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

Victor Reyes opened the 10th as Detroit’s automatic runner on second and Torrens allowed two deep flyouts, with the second by Riley Greene scoring Reyes with the go-ahead run.

Carlos Santana then singled off Gregory Soto (2-10) in the bottom of the 10th to score automatic runner Eugenio Suarez and tie it. Jarred Kelenic followed with a base hit to advance Santana to third and Toro hit a fly ball that was deep enough for Santana to score from third base.

The win put Seattle on the cusp of locking up the No. 5 seed for the American League playoffs and a date in Toronto against the Blue Jays in the wild-card series. The Mariners need one more win or a loss by Tampa Bay.

Mitch Haniger and Curt Casali homered earlier in the game for Seattle. Reyes and Spencer Torkelson both hit two-run homers for Detroit and Greene had an RBI double.

Detroit led 5-3 after Reyes’ homer in the seventh, but Seattle rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning on two-out RBI hits by Ty France and Suarez.

Seattle’s primary concern was staying healthy ahead of the upcoming AL wild-card series and had a moment of worry in the sixth inning when Kelenic was hit by a 91 mph fastball from Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Kelenic was hit in the ribs and was down for a few minutes before jogging to first base and remaining in the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Seattle placed utility man Sam Haggerty on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury that will keep him out for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. Haggerty was hurt during a stolen base attempt in the ninth inning of Monday’s loss and could have a significant trickle down on Seattle’s playoff roster because of his versatility. Seattle recalled Toro from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haggerty’s spot.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Will Vest is expected to start the second game as a bullpen day for the Tigers.

Mariners: LHP Justus Sheffield will start the second game after being added as one of the extra players for the doubleheader.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories