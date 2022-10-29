Central Connecticut earns first win, routs Wagner 34-7

On Air: Federal News Network program
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nasir Smith ran for a career-high 174 yards and three touchdowns as Central Connecticut won for the first time this season, taking down Wagner 34-7 in a Northeast Conference game Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils (1-7, 1-3) came into the game having lost seven straight games and all three conference contests, but scored the game’s first 28 points, three on runs by Smith, and controlled the ball for almost 41 of the game’s 60 minutes.

Wagner (1-7, 1-3) got its touchdown on a Nick Kargman-to-Naiem Simmons pass from 16 yards out with :21 left in the first half. The Seahawks snapped a string of six straight losses to start the season a week ago with a 37-26 win over Long Island.

Shon Mitchell threw for a touchdown and added a 12-yard touchdown run in the second half for Central Connecticut.

Smith had a career-high 31 carries and scored on runs of 5, 18 and 7 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

