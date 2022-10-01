On Air: Federal News Network program
Chisholm rushes for 2 TDs, Dayton beats Drake 27-14

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 5:23 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jake Chisholm rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Dayton beat Drake 27-14 on Saturday.

Chisholm gave Dayton a 24-7 lead late in the third quarter on a 17-yard touchdown.

Dante Casciola was 19-of-24 passing for 179 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Dayton (3-1, 1-0 Pioneer). Sam Webster made two field goals, with a long of 39 yards, and three extra points.

Ian Corwin passed for 161 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Drake (0-5, 0-2). Corwin had a 16-yard TD pass with two seconds left in the first half to pull within 10-7 and he capped the scoring with a 10-yard connection to Austin Flax with 2:28 left.

Dayton recovered an onside kick to clinch the contest.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Top Stories