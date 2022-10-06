Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cross country coaches on leave after sex assault allegations

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 6:45 pm
1 min read
      

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana university placed its women’s cross country head coach and an assistant on leave Thursday after two former runners claimed in a federal lawsuit they were doped and sexually assaulted.

Huntington University, a private, Christian liberal arts university, said it placed head coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave until further notice.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court names as defendants former coach Nicholas...

READ MORE

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana university placed its women’s cross country head coach and an assistant on leave Thursday after two former runners claimed in a federal lawsuit they were doped and sexually assaulted.

Huntington University, a private, Christian liberal arts university, said it placed head coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines on administrative leave until further notice.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court names as defendants former coach Nicholas Johnson; his wife, current coach Lauren Johnson; assistant coach Curtis Hines; the university; its trustees; and unnamed administrators. The runners are seeking damages from all of the defendants.

The complaint claims the Johnsons instilled a program at the university where some team members were invited to partake in a “study” or “experiment.” Nicholas Johnson would also rub unknown substances on the runners, it said.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

The runners claim Nicholas Johnson would perform massages or “treatments” on them and sexually assault them in 2020.

The runners claimed Hines and Lauren Johnson knew about the abuse but did nothing, the lawsuit said. University officials were aware or should have been aware of the abuse and did nothing to protect the runners, it said.

The university issued a statement saying it “has and continues to provide a variety of opportunities and directed avenues for students who were impacted to be heard, obtain counseling services, and make Title IX inquiries. We remain committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that are free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.“

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial aid.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 Creating and Simulating Reliable Memory...
10|13 Okta Demo Desk
10|13 Succeed in Digital Business With Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories