Sports News

Dae Dae Hunter helps Liberty run over Old Dominion 38-24

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 9:41 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 121 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 38-24 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Hunter carried the ball 15 times that included touchdown runs of 29 and 32 yards. In the fourth quarter, and then broke a tackle, ran to the opposite side of the field and into the end zone to cap a 99-yard drive. The 41-yard catch-and-run ended the scoring with 6:55 remaining.

Kaidon Salter completed 10 of 19 passes for 170 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions for Liberty (4-1). Shedro Louis added 109 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Hayden Wolff was 27-of-46 passing for 297 yards with a pair of TD passes for Old Dominion (2-3).

___

