Davis rushes for 199 yards, SDSU beats Western Illinois

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022 7:04 pm
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis rushed for 199 yards, including his first two touchdowns of the season, Mark Gronowski passed for 188 yards and a score, and South Dakota State beat winless Western Illinois 34-10 on Saturday.

Davis scored on a 2-yard run on South Dakota State’s opening drive of the game and he added a 12-yarder with 7:27 left in the fourth for a 31-point lead.

SDSU rushed for a season-high 263 yards,...

SDSU rushed for a season-high 263 yards, while the Jackrabbits defense held WIU to 220 total yards.

Jaxon Janke caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown for South Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley), which has won four straight. Six other SDSU receivers had one catch apiece.

Clay Bruno was 10 of 20 for 129 yards and a touchdown, and Naseim Brantley had 107 yards receiving for Western Illinois (0-5, 0-2).

SDSU will host rival South Dakota next week in the first meeting between the teams in Brookings since 2018.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

