Dobbins’ 3 TDs help Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10

The Associated Press
October 2, 2022 12:37 am
SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jermiah Dobbins ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns and Abilene Christian beat Utah Tech 26-10 on Saturday night in the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Dobbins’ scored from 5 and 12 yards in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, and each capped 64-yard drives. He then added a 10-yard touchdown run with 2:48 remaining.

Utah Tech (1-4, 0-1) missed a field goal and couldn’t convert on fourth-and-14 from the 50 on its two previous series before Dobbins scored his third touchdown.

Maverick McIvor threw for 148 yards for Abilene Christian (4-1, 1-0).

Quali Conley had a 15-yard touchdown run that gave the Trailblazers a 10-3 lead with about six minutes left in the second quarter. Conley finished with 141 yards rushing on 20 carries. Victor Gabalis was 12-of-34 passing for 112 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

