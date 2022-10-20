Trending:
Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Capitals 5-2

The Associated Press
October 20, 2022
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night.

Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots.

T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington on first-period power plays. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.

Ottawa took the lead 5:53 into the...

Ottawa took the lead 5:53 into the third when Tyler Motte found a trailing Pinto, who scored on a wrist shot from the slot. Pinto has goals in three straight games.

Moments later, Forsberg made a save on Marcus Johansson to preserve the lead.

Capitals: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Arizona on Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories