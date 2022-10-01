On Air: Federal News Network program
Eastern Michigan rallies pass UMass 20-13

The Associated Press
October 1, 2022
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Austin Smith threw two touchdown passes and Mark Lee Jr. had an interception in the fourth quarter as Eastern Michigan held off UMass on Saturday 20-13.

Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, the Eagles (3-2) put together an extended drive — 11 plays, 75 yards — and a quick drive — 3 plays, 65 yards — to grab the lead.

Smith, a sophomore in just his second start, capped the first one with an 8-yard pass to Darius Lassiter and the second with a 39-yard strike to Tanner Knue for a 14-13 lead.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Eagles put together a nine-play, 65-yard drive and stretched the lead to 20-13 on an 8-yard run up the middle by Darius Boone.

The Minutemen (1-4) had their only turnover on their next possession then had 49 yards on their last possession before losing the ball on downs at the EMU 31 with 1:41 to play.

Samson Evans ran for 122 yards for Eastern Michigan while Smith was 13 of 24 for 122 yards but was intercepted twice.

Gino Campiotti ran for 118 yards for UMass but was just 8 of 18 for 87 yards passing.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Top Stories