Elon wins 5th straight, 27-10 over Towson

The Associated Press
October 8, 2022 5:59 pm
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew McKay threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for another score in Elon’s 27-10 victory over Towson on Saturday.

Skyler Davis made a 48-yard field goal with 7:54 left in the fourth quarter to give Elon a 20-10 lead. Less than a minute later, and McKay connected with Bryson Daughtry for a 31-yard touchdown.

Jackson Parham had 152 receiving yards on seven catches and Daughtry added 96 yards for Elon (5-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which has won five straight games.

Towson (2-4, 0-3) turned it over four times and was held to 226 total yards.

