Eric Comrie makes 46 saves in Sabres’ 4-2 win over Oilers

The Associated Press
October 19, 2022 12:15 am
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Eric Comrie made 46 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and J.J. Peterka scored for Buffalo. The Sabres improved to 2-1.

Dahlin joined Lindy Ruff as the second defenseman in franchise history to score in each of the first three games in a season.

Darnell Nurse and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had goals for Oilers. They are 1-2.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead 46 seconds into the second period when Thompson danced around defenders and made a nice move at the net to slide the puck past goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Sabres made it 3-1 early in the second when Vinnie Hinostroza sprang Peterka for a breakaway and he put it through Skinner’s legs.

UP NEXT

Sabres: At Calgary on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Carolina on Thursday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories