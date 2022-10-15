On Air: Motley Fool Money
Erickson leads San Diego to 28-3 romp over Presbyterian

The Associated Press
October 15, 2022 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw three touchdown passes and San Diego rolled to a 28-3 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday.

San Diego (3-3, 2-1 Pioneer Football League) grabbed a 7-0 lead after one quarter on Joshua Hong’s 28-yard interception return. Erickson extended the Toreros’ advantage to 14-0 at halftime with a 9-yard scoring toss to Derek Kline.

Erickson hooked up with Michael Carner for a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter after a lengthy weather delay, and added a 5-yard touchdown toss to Vance Jefferson in the fourth to cap the scoring.

Parker Maddrey’s third-quarter field goal was the lone score for the Blue Hose (1-6, 0-4).

