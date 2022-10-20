Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. “He’s dangerous,” Faulk said aboutTarasenko. “I think it attracts a... READ MORE

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease.

“He’s dangerous,” Faulk said aboutTarasenko. “I think it attracts a lot of attention. He could shoot and score from anywhere. So anytime that puck’s on his stick he probably creates more space for his teammates and finds opportunities for them. When they’re dangerous players like that, teams have to take notice and be aware.”

Too many times he slipped away, though, starting with an assist on Brayden Schenn’s goal. He also assisted on Faulk’s first goal. Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves to help St. Louis improve to 2-0.

Will Borgen, Ryan Donato and Alex Larsson scored for Seattle in its third straight loss at home to start the season. Seattle wiped away a two-goal deficit in the second and played its best defensive period of the season to send it overtime.

“This is our hockey team tonight, the way we battled. competed, executed, the pace and the tenacity that we played with,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

Faulk gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 7:48 left in the first period, scoring 17 seconds after Schenn. But the team gave up a two-goal lead for the second time in two games.

“I’m going to take the two points, but definitely it was pretty ugly in the second and third period again,” Faulk said.

Donato stuffed the puck home midway through the second and Larsson buried a slap shot from the blue line to tie it with 1:29 left in the period. Binnington appeared to have the puck lined up on Larsson’s shot, but Torey Krug inadvertently redirected the puck into the net with his stick.

“We just didn’t play a simple enough game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We kind of fed them, let them have too much time in the offensive zone.”

SUE BIRD CELEBRATION

Seattle fans aren’t tired of cheering for Sue Bird. The newly retired Seattle Storm star was in attendance for another official salute at Climate Pledge Arena, the place where she memorably finished her career last month.

NOTES: Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich missed the game with an injury after leaving the ice early during morning skate. Josh Leivo took his place in the lineup and made his NHL debut. … Defenseman Colton Parayko played his 500th game for the Blues. Only six others have played more games for St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Edmonton on Saturday.

Kraken: At Colorado on Friday night.

