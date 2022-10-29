On Air: Federal News Network program
France defender Jules Koundé hurts leg in Barcelona game

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 4:49 pm
MADRID (AP) — France and Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has been substituted after apparently hurting his leg during Saturday’s Spanish league match at Valencia on Saturday.

Koundé is expected to play for France in the World Cup in Qatar where it will defend the title.

The versatile defender went down late in the second half, touching the back of his left thigh. He walked off on his own power when replaced by Gerard Pique.

France opens its World Cup defense against Australia on Nov. 22. It also plays Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

Top Stories