Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 14, Mergenthaler 6
Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14
Dunbar 62, Baltimore City College 14
PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 14, Mergenthaler 6
Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14
Dunbar 62, Baltimore City College 14
Eastern Tech 18, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Easton 28, Queen Annes County 26
Franklin 35, Parkville 0
Frederick 21, Walkersville 0
Hereford 2, Woodlawn 0
Kenwood 34, Randallstown 0
Linganore 63, Tuscarora 0
McDonogh School 7, Pallotti 6
Paint Branch 17, Blake 6
Patterson 42, Edmondson-Westside 20
South Hagerstown 31, Thomas Johnson 19
Stephen Decatur 16, North Caroline 14
Urbana 24, Middletown 19
Wicomico 42, Cambridge/SD 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.