Sports News

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
October 7, 2022 8:53 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 14, Mergenthaler 6

Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14

Dunbar 62, Baltimore City College 14

Eastern Tech 18, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Easton 28, Queen Annes County 26

Franklin 35, Parkville 0

Frederick 21, Walkersville 0

Hereford 2, Woodlawn 0

Kenwood 34, Randallstown 0

Linganore 63, Tuscarora 0

McDonogh School 7, Pallotti 6

Paint Branch 17, Blake 6

Patterson 42, Edmondson-Westside 20

South Hagerstown 31, Thomas Johnson 19

Stephen Decatur 16, North Caroline 14

Urbana 24, Middletown 19

Wicomico 42, Cambridge/SD 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

