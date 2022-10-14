Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 9:29 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 55, Gibbon 0

Bennington 21, Elkhorn North 7

CWC 42, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Dundy County-Stratton 66, Maywood-Hayes Center 14

Hitchcock County def. Medicine Valley, forfeit

Howells/Dodge def. Walthill, forfeit

Kearney 48, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lower Brule, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 0

Mitchell 21, Valentine 20

Omaha Benson 33, Omaha Central 13

Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 8

Red Cloud 72, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Red Cloud, S.D. 48, Winnebago 42

Santee 45, Heartland Lutheran 30

Wausa 38, Randolph 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories