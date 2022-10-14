Trending:
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 14, 2022 9:17 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Blake 48, Wheaton 6

Broadneck 16, Severna Park 0

Calvert Hall College 35, Gilman 28

Chopticon 30, La Plata 7

Col. Richardson 27, Nandua, Va. 12

Damascus 49, Rockville 6

Dematha 56, Bishop McNamara 6

Dunbar 24, Baltimore Poly 6

Eastern Tech 28, Lansdowne 6

Easton 49, James M. Bennett 13

Fort Hill 52, Smithsburg 0

Frederick 17, Linganore 0

Hereford 9, New Town 0

Kenwood 6, Overlea 0

Liberty 35, South Carroll 34

Magruder 20, Albert Einstein 6

Middletown 35, Brunswick 10

Milford Mill 63, Randallstown 6

Northern – Cal 13, Huntingtown 6

Oakdale 28, Urbana 26

Old Mill 34, Glen Burnie 13

Paint Branch 70, Northwood 0

Queen Annes County 46, Stephen Decatur 28

Quince Orchard 48, Gaithersburg 8

Reservoir 41, Centennial 0

Thomas Johnson 17, Tuscarora 14

Walkersville 37, Catoctin 0

Williamsport 21, South Hagerstown 7

Winston Churchill 19, Poolesville 0

Winters Mill 41, Springbrook 14

Wise 42, Suitland 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories