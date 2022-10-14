Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Blake 48, Wheaton 6
Broadneck 16, Severna Park 0
Calvert Hall College 35, Gilman 28
Chopticon 30, La Plata 7
Col. Richardson 27, Nandua, Va. 12
Damascus 49, Rockville 6
Dematha 56, Bishop McNamara 6
Dunbar 24, Baltimore Poly 6
Eastern Tech 28, Lansdowne 6
Easton 49, James M. Bennett 13
Fort Hill 52, Smithsburg 0
Frederick 17, Linganore 0
Hereford 9, New Town 0
Kenwood 6, Overlea 0
Liberty 35, South Carroll 34
Magruder 20, Albert Einstein 6
Middletown 35, Brunswick 10
Milford Mill 63, Randallstown 6
Northern – Cal 13, Huntingtown 6
Oakdale 28, Urbana 26
Old Mill 34, Glen Burnie 13
Paint Branch 70, Northwood 0
Queen Annes County 46, Stephen Decatur 28
Quince Orchard 48, Gaithersburg 8
Reservoir 41, Centennial 0
Thomas Johnson 17, Tuscarora 14
Walkersville 37, Catoctin 0
Williamsport 21, South Hagerstown 7
Winston Churchill 19, Poolesville 0
Winters Mill 41, Springbrook 14
Wise 42, Suitland 8
