Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Allegany 28, Northern Garrett 13
Arundel 27, Pasadena Chesapeake 17
Baltimore City College 28, Edmondson-Westside 12
Bethesda 41, Walt Whitman 6
Blake 28, Albert Einstein 18
Boonsboro 6, South Hagerstown 0
Broadneck 49, Old Mill 0
C. Milton Wright 41, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6
Calvert 35, Westlake 0
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 35, Hancock 12
Damascus 42, Springbrook 0
Eastern Tech 20, Patapsco 0
Frederick 35, Oakdale 14
Frederick Douglass 51, Fairmont Heights 0
Gaithersburg 45, Clarksburg 0
Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 0
Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 7
Lake Clifton 44, Reginald Lewis 0
Leonardtown 21, Lackey 10
Linganore 44, Thomas Johnson 0
Long Reach 25, Glenelg 8
Magruder 9, Watkins Mill 3
Marriotts Ridge 41, Hammond 6
Middletown 14, Catoctin 13
Milford Mill 41, Kenwood 6
Mountain Ridge 42, Williamsport 16
North Caroline 43, Parkside 13
North Point 31, Northern – Cal 3
Overlea 12, Woodlawn 7
Patuxent 56, McDonough 0
Quince Orchard 41, Northwest – Mtg 6
Severn 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 12
Sherwood 45, Paint Branch 32
South Carroll 55, Century 0
St. Charles 20, Chopticon 18
Stephen Decatur 37, Easton 34
Thomas Stone 20, La Plata 7
Walkersville 35, Brunswick 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
