Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 21, 2022 9:32 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 28, Northern Garrett 13

Arundel 27, Pasadena Chesapeake 17

Baltimore City College 28, Edmondson-Westside 12

Bethesda 41, Walt Whitman 6

Blake 28, Albert Einstein 18

Boonsboro 6, South Hagerstown 0

Broadneck 49, Old Mill 0

C. Milton Wright 41, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 6

Calvert 35, Westlake 0

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 35, Hancock 12

Damascus 42, Springbrook 0

Eastern Tech 20, Patapsco 0

Frederick 35, Oakdale 14

Frederick Douglass 51, Fairmont Heights 0

Gaithersburg 45, Clarksburg 0

Gwynn Park 46, Crossland 0

Huntingtown 21, Great Mills 7

Lake Clifton 44, Reginald Lewis 0

Leonardtown 21, Lackey 10

Linganore 44, Thomas Johnson 0

Long Reach 25, Glenelg 8

Magruder 9, Watkins Mill 3

Marriotts Ridge 41, Hammond 6

Middletown 14, Catoctin 13

Milford Mill 41, Kenwood 6

Mountain Ridge 42, Williamsport 16

North Caroline 43, Parkside 13

North Point 31, Northern – Cal 3

Overlea 12, Woodlawn 7

Patuxent 56, McDonough 0

Quince Orchard 41, Northwest – Mtg 6

Severn 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep 12

Sherwood 45, Paint Branch 32

South Carroll 55, Century 0

St. Charles 20, Chopticon 18

Stephen Decatur 37, Easton 34

Thomas Stone 20, La Plata 7

Walkersville 35, Brunswick 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories