Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20
Amherst 61, Hershey 7
Archbishop Bergan 41, North Bend Central 36
Arthur County 71, Wallace 40
Ashland-Greenwood 34, Platteview 0
Aurora 49, Central City 21
Battle Creek 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Bellevue West 42, Papillion-LaVista South 20
Bishop Neumann 49, Aquinas 6
Brady 30, Wauneta-Palisade 22
Centennial 42, Tri County 6
Columbus Lakeview 28, Columbus Scotus 7
Crawford def. Banner County, forfeit
Crete def. Buena Vista, forfeit
David City 39, Louisville 7
Douglas County West 35, Arlington 21
Elkhorn 59, Westview 19
Elkhorn North 27, Blair 26
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha North 6
Fort Calhoun 32, Boys Town 25
Garden County 61, Creek Valley 0
Gordon/Rushville 55, Mitchell 16
Gothenburg 33, Broken Bow 14
Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6
Hastings 19, Gering 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
Hay Springs 34, Cody-Kilgore 28
Holdrege 34, Ogallala 14
Kearney 34, Norfolk 10
Kearney Catholic 45, Gibbon 28
Lincoln Christian 50, Syracuse 28
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18
Lincoln Pius X 41, Norris 17
Lincoln Southeast 52, South Sioux City 12
Lincoln Southwest 42, Millard North 28
Malcolm 62, Wilber-Clatonia 28
McCook 48, Chadron 28
Millard South 34, Lincoln High 14
Minden 34, Cozad 18
Nebraska City 10, Auburn 0
Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 0
North Platte 36, Papillion-LaVista 29
Oakland-Craig 35, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 0
Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Central 14
Omaha Gross Catholic 41, Omaha Skutt Catholic 14
Omaha South 35, Bellevue East 28
Omaha Westside 63, Lincoln Northeast 7
Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30
Pawnee City 50, Dorchester 20
Pierce 54, West Point-Beemer 20
Ponca 28, West Holt 24
Potter-Dix 81, South Platte 28
Raymond Central 41, Falls City 6
Red Cloud 56, Franklin 14
Schuyler 68, Wahoo 0
Scottsbluff 55, Lexington 14
Seward 41, Beatrice 20
Sidney 41, Alliance 14
Sioux County 48, Minatare 30
St. Edward 61, Heartland Lutheran 24
Sterling 43, Meridian 38
Stuart 29, Hampton 12
Valentine 20, Chase County 0
Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, forfeit
Wilcox-Hildreth 68, Harvard 32
York 24, Grand Island Northwest 21
Yutan 43, Tekamah-Herman 0
