Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 40, Northwood 0
Baltimore Chesapeake def. Perry Hall, forfeit
Blake 15, Springbrook 6
Boonsboro 31, Smithsburg 0
Bowie 42, High Point 0
Brunswick 7, Catoctin 6
C. H. Flowers 78, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
C. Milton Wright 28, Aberdeen 0
Calvert 34, Great Mills 0
Chopticon 26, McDonough 6
Damascus 33, Seneca Valley 20
Dematha 23, Clarkstown North, N.Y. 3
Dunbar 54, Edmondson-Westside 12
Easton 49, Cambridge/SD 6
Frederick 50, Thomas Johnson 0
Howard 38, Centennial 6
Huntingtown 21, Westlake 12
Joppatowne 18, Patterson Mill 14
Kent Island 42, Queen Annes County 14
Kenwood 30, Towson 7
Largo 30, Green Street Academy 8
Leonardtown 27, Thomas Stone 14
Liberty 35, Century 0
Long Reach 45, Hammond 0
Manchester Valley 26, Poolesville 21
Mergenthaler 72, Reginald Lewis 0
Middletown 28, Walkersville 21
Montgomery Blair 49, Bethesda 35
Mountain Ridge 49, Keyser, W.Va. 13
North Caroline 14, Col. Richardson 7
Northern – Cal 28, Lackey 0
Oakdale 42, Tuscarora 0
Overlea 18, Sparrows Point 8
Owings Mills 30, Lansdowne 0
Paint Branch 35, Watkins Mill 8
Patterson 39, Digital Harbor 22
Quince Orchard 65, Clarksburg 0
Randallstown 28, Loch Raven 14
Sherwood 38, Magruder 0
South Carroll 52, Francis Scott Key 12
South Hagerstown 28, North Hagerstown 0
St. Charles 26, La Plata 12
St. Frances Academy 50, Arundel 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 53, Bishop Ireton, Va. 0
Urbana 28, Linganore 13
Westminster 28, Winters Mill 10
Wicomico 40, James M. Bennett 20
Winston Churchill 33, Gaithersburg 32
Wise 50, Eleanor Roosevelt 6
