Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 9:35 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 40, Northwood 0

Baltimore Chesapeake def. Perry Hall, forfeit

Blake 15, Springbrook 6

PREP FOOTBALL=

Boonsboro 31, Smithsburg 0

Bowie 42, High Point 0

Brunswick 7, Catoctin 6

C. H. Flowers 78, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

C. Milton Wright 28, Aberdeen 0

Calvert 34, Great Mills 0

Chopticon 26, McDonough 6

Damascus 33, Seneca Valley 20

Dematha 23, Clarkstown North, N.Y. 3

Dunbar 54, Edmondson-Westside 12

Easton 49, Cambridge/SD 6

Frederick 50, Thomas Johnson 0

Howard 38, Centennial 6

Huntingtown 21, Westlake 12

Joppatowne 18, Patterson Mill 14

Kent Island 42, Queen Annes County 14

Kenwood 30, Towson 7

Largo 30, Green Street Academy 8

Leonardtown 27, Thomas Stone 14

Liberty 35, Century 0

Long Reach 45, Hammond 0

Manchester Valley 26, Poolesville 21

Mergenthaler 72, Reginald Lewis 0

Middletown 28, Walkersville 21

Montgomery Blair 49, Bethesda 35

Mountain Ridge 49, Keyser, W.Va. 13

North Caroline 14, Col. Richardson 7

Northern – Cal 28, Lackey 0

Oakdale 42, Tuscarora 0

Overlea 18, Sparrows Point 8

Owings Mills 30, Lansdowne 0

Paint Branch 35, Watkins Mill 8

Patterson 39, Digital Harbor 22

Quince Orchard 65, Clarksburg 0

Randallstown 28, Loch Raven 14

Sherwood 38, Magruder 0

South Carroll 52, Francis Scott Key 12

South Hagerstown 28, North Hagerstown 0

St. Charles 26, La Plata 12

St. Frances Academy 50, Arundel 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 53, Bishop Ireton, Va. 0

Urbana 28, Linganore 13

Westminster 28, Winters Mill 10

Wicomico 40, James M. Bennett 20

Winston Churchill 33, Gaithersburg 32

Wise 50, Eleanor Roosevelt 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

