On Air: GolfDMV
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final

The Associated Press
October 9, 2022 7:01 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday.

It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.

“(It is) crazy, I don’t even think it’s set in just how fast the last four or five days have been,” Fritz said...

READ MORE

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday.

It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.

“(It is) crazy, I don’t even think it’s set in just how fast the last four or five days have been,” Fritz said after becoming the first American to win the Japan Open since Pete Sampras last won it in 1996.

“It’s so crazy, and I couldn’t have written it any better.”

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Tiafoe had come into the final on the back of winning 13 straight singles tiebreakers, but Fritz dominated the final with his aggressive hitting.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 IACP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories