Giroux scores, Senators beat Bruins 7-5 in home opener

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Claude Giroux opened the scoring in his Ottawa homecoming and the Senators outscored Boston 7-5 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season and the Bruins’ first loss.

The 34-year-old Giroux signed with the Senators as a free agent in the offseason. He spent part of his childhood in Ottawa and has returned to the area for summers.

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had a goal and two assists for Ottawa. Mark Kastelic, Shane Pinto and Artem Zub also scored, and Anton Forsberg stopped 26 shots. Coming into the home opener, Ottawa only had three goals in two road losses.

The Bruins dropped to 3-1. David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron each had a goal and two assists each, David Krejci, Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Anaheim on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Washington on Thursday night.

