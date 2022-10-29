On Air: Meet the Press
Grambling ends skid with 35-6 drubbing of Alcorn State

The Associated Press
October 29, 2022 7:57 pm
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Maurice Washington led a committee of running backs with 69 yards and a touchdown and Grambling beat Alcorn State 35-6 on Saturday.

Washington, Floyd Chalk IV and Chance Williams were part of a ground attack in which each reached the end zone. Quarterback Julian Calvez also ran one in.

Defensively, Myron Stewart’s 68-yard, pick-6 of Aaron Allen gave the Tigers a 21-0 lead en route to a 28-point halftime advantage.

Tre Lawrence threw a 4-yard score to Tavarious Griffin with 19 seconds left in the third for Alcorn State’s lone score.

The win ended a five-game losing streak for Grambling (2-6, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The skid was the Tigers’ longest losing streak since dropping eight straight in their 1-11 campaign in 2013.

Alcorn State (3-5, 2-3) has dropped three consecutive following a three-game win streak.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

