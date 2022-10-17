Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley saw her cash-raising advantage over Republican rival Ted Budd widen during the past three months and entering their campaign’s final weeks. But Budd’s campaign downplayed Beasley’s margin, and a national Republican group now says it’s spent almost $25 million against Beasley’s candidacy. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING VICTIMS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Details about the five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina are continuing to trickle out. Among those who died Thursday in Raleigh was an avid runner and the mother of three boys. Another victim was the “rock” of her family and had known everyone in the neighborhood. A third woman who died was a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. The shooting also cut short the lives of a Raleigh police officer and a 16-year-old. Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Two people were also wounded. By Ben Finley, Hannah Schoenbaum and Allen G. Breed. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTION

NEW YORK — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation’s second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the facility will finish voting in a union election Monday. Votes are set to be tallied on Tuesday. The face-off marks the third time the union is taking on Amazon following its initial win at a Staten Island facility this April, followed by a loss. By Haleluya Hadero. SENT: 1,060 words, photo.

EARNS-BANK-OF-AMERICA

NEW YORK — Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as the bank set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter. The nation’s second-largest bank said it earned $7.08 billion last quarter, or 81 cents a share, compared to a profit of $7.69 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier. BofA put $378 million into its loan-loss reserves this quarter — a similar level to Citigroup and Wells Fargo. By Ken Sweet. SENT: 320 words, photo.

MISSISSIPPI-STUDENT KILLED

OXFORD, Miss. — One University of Mississippi student was killed and another was injured when a pickup truck struck them in a parking lot in downtown Oxford. Police say it happened early Sunday behind City Hall. Law enforcement officers had arrested two suspects by Monday. Both are from Collierville, Tennessee. Tristan Holland was taken into custody Sunday on accessory after the fact. Seth Rokitka was arrested Monday. The student killed was 21-year-old Walker Fielder of Madison, Mississippi. The student injured is 20-year-old Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee. SENT: 290 words.

— SMOKY MOUNTAINS-CAMPGROUND REOPENS — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a campground that has been closed for nine years has been reopened.

VIRGINIA

— SHOOTING AT GATHERING — Police in Virginia say a man has been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Virginia over the weekend that sent eight people to hospitals.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CLEAN WATER ACT AT 50

Fifty years ago, Congress passed the Clean Water Act to protect U.S. waterways from abuses like the oily industrial pollution that caused Ohio’s Cuyahoga River to catch on fire in 1969. The landmark 1972 law led the newly created U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt strict pollution regulations and spend billions of dollars on cleanups of rivers, streams and lakes. But challenges remain. Many waterways are still impaired, even after the act’s crackdown on industrial and municipal sewage discharges and years of remedial work. Runoff from farms, homes and city streets persists as a major pollution source. And it fouls waters and triggers harmful algae blooms in waterways across America. By John Flesher. SENT: 1,580 words, photos.

SPORTS

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

LAS VEGAS — Bubba Wallace adopted the mantra “Peace. Love. Understanding” to push back against the negativity and vitriol hurled his way. But there was nothing peaceful or understanding in his deliberate crashing of reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, or Wallace’s attempt to fight Larson after the crash. NASCAR is now investigating the scrap and Wallace could very well be facing suspension. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. By 4 pm.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –With the Panthers 1-5 and already having fired their head coach in Matt Rhule and with things crumbling down around them, it may be time for Carolina to start trading away some veterans and rebuilding for the future. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are 3-3, having blown a double-digit lead in the second half of each of their defeats. Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants may have been the most galling yet. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

HKN–HURRICANES-KRAKEN

SEATTLE — The Carolina Hurricanes look for a third straight win to start the season facing the Seattle Kraken on Monday night. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: Game at 7 p.m. PT. 600 words.

ELECTION 2022-AP POLL — A new AP/NORC poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November’s midterm elections. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 990 words, photos.

MICHAEL FLYNN-SARASOTA — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his nationalist Christian political agenda. By Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 2,680 words, photos.

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-ARKANSAS — The nation’s first trial over a state’s ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas. SENT: 440 words. Developing.

KANYE WEST-PARLER — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. SENT: 330 words, photo.

