Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-SHOOTING

RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened. By Jonathan Drew and Allen G. Breed. SENT: 770 words, photos, audio.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING-VICTIMS

RALEIGH, N.C. — Details about the five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina are continuing to trickle out. Among those who died Thursday in Raleigh was an avid runner and the mother of three boys. Another victim was the “rock” of her family and had known everyone in the neighborhood. A third woman who died was a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. The shooting also cut short the lives of a Raleigh police officer and a 16-year-old whose parents say was the brother of the teen shooter. Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Two people were also wounded. By Ben Finley, Hannah Schoenbaum and Allen G. Breed. SENT: 1,480 words, photos.

BOOKS-MARGARET SULLIVAN

NEW YORK — Margaret Sullivan has a manifesto. She warns in “Newsroom Confidential” that journalists should be on high alert to protect the future of democracy. Sullivan is a former public editor at The New York Times and media columnist at The Washington Post. She says she’s worried that journalists are unprepared for threats to democracy from former President Donald Trump and his followers. Her new book is a memoir of her time editing her hometown newspaper to reaching journalism’s heights in the big city, and a textbook for the century’s biggest press issues. Now, she says, journalists need to have sirens blaring and red lights flashing. By David Bauder. SENT: 880 words, photos.

BIDEN-EV BATTERIES

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states. A total of 20 companies will receive grants for projects to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and strengthen U.S. supply of critical minerals. The announcement comes as the administration seeks to boost production and sales of electric vehicles as a key part of President Joe Biden’s strategy to slow climate change and build up U.S. manufacturing. A sweeping climate and health-care law passed in August includes several provisions to boost electric vehicles, including tax credits for EV buyers worth up to $7,500. By Matthew Daly. SENT: 560 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— FOOD PROCESSOR-FACILITY — A South Carolina-based food processor known for supplying U.S. military combat rations will build a facility in a North Carolina county that has one of the state’s highest jobless rates.

____

VIRGINIA

ABORTION-MEDICAL TRAINING

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states. By James Pollard. SENT: 1,140 word, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

STATE AUDITOR-CORRUPTION CHARGES

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s state auditor was sentenced Wednesday to one year of probation and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and complete 500 hours of community service for official misconduct and conflict of interest convictions. SENT: 300 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

BKC–ACC PREVIEW

No. 1 North Carolina and No. 7 Duke are the favorites in the Atlantic Coast Conference race. They remain the center of attention in the league even with the recent retirements of their Hall of Fame coaches. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 750 words and photos by 4 p.m.

BKN–WIZARDS-PACERS

The Washington Wizards visit the Indiana Pacers. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BKN–HORNETS-SPURS

The Charlotte Hornets visit the San Antonio Spurs. UPCOMING: 600 words.

CAR–NASCAR-BELL-WALLACE APOLOGY

Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell shared a flight home from Las Vegas, and Wallace apologized during the trip to his fellow Toyota teammate for the incident that crippled Bell’s championship chances. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 500 words. Sent.

FBC–GEORGIA STATE-APPALACHIAN STATE

Georgia State plays Appalachian State at Kidd Brewer Stadium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBN–PANTHERS-QUARTERBACKS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are hoping to designate Sam Darnold to return from injured reserve, but his status remains uncertain for the team’s divisional game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. UPCOMING. By Steve Reed, 600 words, photos by 5 pm. ET

FBN–RAVENS-RECEIVING WOES

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore’s loss to the New York Giants exposed the lack of explosiveness among the Ravens’ wide receivers, especially with Rashod Bateman hurt. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

____

LOCALIZATION:

BROADBAND-INEQUITY-LOCALIZE IT — Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S. that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities, according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology’s impact on society. We provide data for about 40 cities and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Emergency center for migrants opens in NYC

Mississippi River’s low water level reveals shipwreck

Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp arrive at court

____

AUDIO:

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-AP POLL-DEMOCRACY — A new poll shows that many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of their democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well.” SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

ELECTION 2022-SECRETARIES OF STATE — Races for secretary of state, once sleepy affairs that attracted relatively little in campaign funds, have become the subject of a high-priced, partisan tug-of-war after former President Donald Trump and his backers began spreading election falsehoods and targeting the offices by encouraging allied candidates to run. UPCOMING.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. SENT: 360 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-PAUL HAGGIS — Jurors got their first look Wednesday at a lawsuit that pits Oscar-winning moviemaker Paul Haggis against a publicist who alleges that he raped her, the latest in a lineup of #MeToo-era trials involving Hollywood figures this fall. UPCOMING.

FERTILITY MEDICINE-DISPARITIES — Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, reflected in life-and-death outcomes for babies, according to a large study of U.S. births. SENT. 650 words, photo.

TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS-NYC TENTS — A complex of giant tents built on an island is set to open Wednesday as New York City’s latest temporary shelter for an influx of international migrants being bused into the city by southern border states. SENT: 600 words, photos. DEVELOPING.

STORYSHARE:

——————————

