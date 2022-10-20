Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories.

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thursday is the deadline for the Raleigh city government to release a five-day report compiled by investigators on a deadly shooting rampage that killed five people. By Gary Robertson and Ben Finley.

MIT PRESIDENT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A cell biologist who has spent the past eight years as provost at Duke University has been named president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sally Kornbluth was elected Thursday by the MIT Corporation, the school’s governing body. She will officially take over on Jan. 1, succeeding L. Rafael Reif, who in February announced that he planned to step down after 10 years on the job. Kornbluth has been on the Duke faculty since 1994. She says one of the top attractions of MIT was helping students and faculty tackle some of the world’s greatest problems. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

— ELECTION 2022-EARLY VOTING — Candidates and other officials from North Carolina’s major political parties are trying to build excitement among supporters as early in-person voting begins.

____

VIRGINIA

VA 10 DEBATE

Democrat Jennifer Wexton and Republican Hung Cao are scheduled to debate on the economy and business in a northern Virginia congressional race in which Wexton is favored but Republicans have high hopes for Cao. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 600 words.

AFGHAN BABY

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs. By Juliet Linderman, Claire Galofaro And Martha Mendoza. SENT: 4,430 words, photos.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

OMAHA, Neb. — The major freight railroads appear unwilling to give track maintenance workers much more than they received in the initial contract they rejected last week, increasing the chances of a strike. The railroads rejected the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union’s request to add paid sick time on top of the 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses they received in the first five-year deal. But Union Pacific CEO Lance Fritz said Thursday he’s confident that all 12 unions will ultimately approve their deals, so the industry can avoid a strike that would be devastating to the economy. By Josh Funk. SENT: 470 words, photo.

____

SPORTS

CAR–F1-HAAS-MONEYGRAM SPONSORSHIP

Haas F1 has signed a three-year entitlement deal with MoneyGram that will begin next season. The partnership will rebrand the team as MoneyGram Haas F1. It matches the only American-owned team on the Formula One grid with global company headquartered in the United States. Haas has had a rough stretch with past sponsors and has Gene Haas has been forced to back his F1 teams largely through his tool machine company. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. Sent.

BKN–WIZARDS-BEAL

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal chose to stay with the Wizards and sign a five-year contract. Now the pressure is on both him and the team to show some real improvement after Washington missed the playoffs a season ago. The Wizards play their home opener Friday night against Chicago. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 3 p.m. ET.

HKN–HURRICANES-OILERS

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Edmonton Oilers. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

FBC–T25-BOSTON COLLEGE-WAKE FOREST-PREVIEW

Wake Forest had regrouped from its only loss with a pair of strong performances when its off week arrived. The 13th-ranked Demon Deacons now must pick back up that level of execution, starting with Saturday’s visit from Boston College. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 675 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBN–BROWNS-RAVENS

The Ravens host the Browns this weekend in a key AFC North game. Of course, every game again feels big in a division where nobody seems able to pull away. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m. ET.

FBC–VIRGINIA-GEORGIA TECH

Virginia plays Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBN–BUCCANEERS-PANTHERS PREVIEW

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Brady looks to get the Buccaneers back on track when they travel to the face the offensively-challenged Carolina Panthers, who will be starting P.J. Walker again at quarterback. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET. For weekend release.

____

LOCALIZATION:

BROADBAND-INEQUITY-LOCALIZE IT — Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S. that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities, according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology’s impact on society. We provide data for about 40 cities and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Raleigh to release report on shooting spree

Paul Haggis arrives at court

Covering US elections is central to AP’s identity

NASA SpaceX crew discuss recent mission

____

AUDIO:

Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh became a symbol of the country’s troubled infrastructure, collapsing into a ravine earlier this year just before President Joe Biden visited the city. The president hopes to turn the bridge into a symbol of success for his administration when he returns to Pittsburgh on Thursday, less than three weeks before the midterm elections. By Chris Megerian. SENT: 430 words, photos, audio. UPCOMING: Will be updated; Biden speaks in Pittsburgh at 2:15 p.m. EDT, in Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

ELECTION 2022-ARIZONA-ELECTION DENIERS — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They’ve also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state’s elections. Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. By Jonathan J. Cooper and Bob Christie. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

WINTER HEATING — Families are looking forward with dread as winter approaches with high energy costs and tight fuel supplies. The U.S. Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared to last winter. Some worry whether heating assistance programs will be adequate for struggling families. Last month, Congress added $1 billion to Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, bringing the total to at least $4.8 billion. But that level represents a cut from last year, when federal pandemic relief pushed the total energy assistance package past $8 billion. By David Sharp. SENT: 800 words, photos.

RESILIENCE STORIES-GRIEF FARM — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who’ve experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. By Matt Sedensky. SENT: 1,720 words, video, photos, 800-word abridged version.

____

STORYSHARE:

——————————

