Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

— BOOKS-STEPHEN CURRY — Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books. The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop.

____

VIRGINIA

VOTING NOTICE ERRORS

RICHMOND, Va. — Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have been receiving notices directing them to incorrect polling locations. The state Department of Elections confirmed the issue this week. In a statement Thursday, Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals says the department discovered a mailing of 31,000 voter notices with incorrect polling place locations had gone out to voters in seven towns across Prince William and Fairfax counties. The disclosure came after Beals said in a statement earlier in the week that voters with a P.O. box in nine southwest Virginia localities may have received notices with incorrect voting location information. Corrected notices will be sent to everyone affected. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 520 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONLINE LEARNING REGRETS

BOSTON — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. Talking about “learning loss” is controversial, but the casualties of Zoom school are real. The scale of the problem and the challenges in addressing it were apparent in Associated Press interviews with nearly 50 school leaders, teachers, parents and health officials, who struggled to agree on a way forward. By Bianca Vazquez Toness and Jocelyn Gecker. SENT: 2,130 words, photos, audio.

YELLEN

HERNDON, Va. — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is promoting Biden administration policies as the key to advancing the nation’s “long-term economic well-being” in the lead-up to the midterm elections. The former Federal Reserve chair visited a Virginia research and development business park with Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday and talked up administration efforts to revitalize America’s manufacturing capacity, spur computer chip production and upgrade the country’s infrastructure. Yellen’s visit is part of the Treasury leader’s ongoing tour of the U.S., as she and other administration officials try to quell the impact on Americans of persistent high inflation. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 370 words, photo.

IN BRIEF: — APARTMENT FIRE — Fire officials in Virginia say 12 people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out at an apartment complex.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

BIDEN-STUDENT LOANS — President Joe Biden visits a historically Black university in Delaware to promote his administration’s student loan debt forgiveness program. By DSUPERVILLE. UPCOMING : 300 words words , By 3:30 p.m. EDT.

IN BRIEF:

— APPALACHIAN PROJECTS — Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

____

SPORTS

CAR–NASCAR-HOMESTEAD PREVIEW

The focus in NASCAR has yet to shift to the actual playoff racing with three races remaining to crown a new Cup champion. But as the series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway, the conversation over safety concerns has shifted to retaliation and what is over the line. Bubba Wallace is suspended for Sunday’s race for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson last week. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 800 words. By 5 pm.

FBN–PANTHERS-REBUILDING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are now in rebuild mode. The Panthers, who have the worst record in the league at 1-5, have traded their best player and a starting wide receiver this week. The Panthers aren’t going to call in “tanklng,” but it’s pretty clear they have positioned themselves to be a great position to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET.

BKN–PELICANS-HORNETS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zion Williamson leads the Pelicans against the Hornets, who are likely to be without LaMelo Ball in Charlotte’ home opener. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 550 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET

BKN–BULLS-WIZARDS

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal and the Wizards host Chicago in their home opener. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. ET.

FBN–PANTHERS-49ERS TRADE

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 500 words, photos. ____ LOCALIZATION:

INFLATION-LOCALIZE IT — From voters in this year’s midterm elections to White House officials to Federal Reserve policymakers, chronically high inflation is becoming a deepening source of concern and anxiety. In the United States, consumer prices soared 8.2% over the past year. Though that was down slightly from the previous month, it was still near the highest rate in four decades. High inflation has spread to nearly every corner of the economy. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BROADBAND-INEQUITY-LOCALIZE IT — Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S. that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities, according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology’s impact on society. We provide data for about 40 cities and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Bannon arrives for contempt of Congress sentence

Musk reportedly plans to cut 75% of Twitter staff

Why subpoena of Trump is significant

Tiny Tennessee fish faces uncertain future

____

AUDIO:

Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan

Community with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue

Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

____

U.S. STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONLINE LEARNING REGRETS — As the harmful effects of extended pandemic school closures become more apparent, some educators and parents have regrets. They’re questioning decisions in cities across the U.S. to remain online long after clear evidence emerged that schools weren’t COVID-19 super-spreaders — and months after life-saving adult vaccines became widely available. SENT: 2130 words, photos, audio, interactive. A 900-word abridge also will be available by 1 p.m.

OFFICERS SHOT-CONNECTICUT-FUNERALS — Thousands of police officers from around the country have gathered in a football stadium in Connecticut for a funeral for two officers shot to death in an apparent ambush. SENT; developing. With photos.

MICHIGAN-GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Both sides have rested their case in the trial of three men charged with assisting a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. SENT; developing. With photos.

EMMETT TILL STATUE — A Mississippi community with an elaborate Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday afternoon’s dedication ceremony comes decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. SENT; developing. With photos, video.

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT — Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights, something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday. SENT: 670 words, photos. With MUSIC REVIEW-TAYLOR SWIFT (sent)

____

STORYSHARE:

—————————-—

—————————-—

