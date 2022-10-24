Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

— GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN-FATAL FALL — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina.

— SIX SHOT — Police in North Carolina say six people, including a toddler, were shot over the weekend.

____

VIRGINIA

CAMPAIGN FINANCE-YOUNGKIN

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to fundraise at a quick clip over the last three months, outpacing his recent predecessors’ receipts while also traveling the country building his national profile and boosting midterm candidates. By Sarah Rankin.

ISLAMIC STATE-FEMALE BATTALION

A Kansas native convicted of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State had a long history of monstrous behavior that included sexual abuse of her own children, family members said in court filings. By Matthew Barakat. UPCOMING : 700 words by 4 p.m. EDT.

____

SPORTS

CAR–NASCAR-IN THE PITS

Chaos. That’s what should be expected in NASCAR’s final race to set its championship field. But at Martinsville Speedway, where passing was extremely difficult in the spring, the seven drivers seeking the three remaining spots in the title race may be forced to get rough and ram their way into the finale. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 700 words. By 4 pm.

CAR–CAR–NHRA-TONY STEWART-DEBUT

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will make his drag racing debut this weekend at the NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Stewart will compete for McPhillips Racing in a Top Alcohol dragster — the equivalent of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. 545 words. Sent.

FBN–PANTHERS ANALYSIS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker turned in the best performance by a Carolina Panthers quarterback this season in a 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has earned another start even if Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold is healthy. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 700 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET

____

LOCALIZATION:

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

INFLATION-LOCALIZE IT — From voters in this year’s midterm elections to White House officials to Federal Reserve policymakers, chronically high inflation is becoming a deepening source of concern and anxiety. In the United States, consumer prices soared 8.2% over the past year. Though that was down slightly from the previous month, it was still near the highest rate in four decades. High inflation has spread to nearly every corner of the economy. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BROADBAND-INEQUITY-LOCALIZE IT — Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S. that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities, according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology’s impact on society. We provide data for about 40 cities and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Michigan teen pleads guilty to school shooting

Border patrol sending migrants to wrong addresses

Trump lawyers arrive ahead of jury selection

Philadelphia fans celebrate trip to World Series

____

AUDIO:

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

Kansas undersheriff faces trial in fatal beanbag shooting

Task one in Trump Organization trial: Picking a neutral jury

Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump

____

U.S. STORIES

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEST SCORES – New national test results show that the pandemic spared no part of the country as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children. Every single state saw math or reading scores decline in the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. National math scores saw their largest decreases ever, and reading scores fell back to 1992 levels. This year was the first time the test was given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, audio.

ELECTION 2022-FLORIDA — Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida may be slipping away this fall — and perhaps beyond — as emboldened Republicans seize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. Republicans are predicting outright victory in south Florida’s diverse Miami-Dade County, which would have been unthinkable just four years ago. By Steve Peoples, Adriana Gomez Licon and Brendan Farrington. SENT: 1,410 words, photos.

ABORTION-GEORGIA — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy begins in an Atlanta courtroom. SENT: 370 words, photo, audio.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Developing.

____

STORYSHARE:

—————————-—

—————————-—

