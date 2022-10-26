Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

NORTH CAROLINA

MEDIA-NO ENDORSEMENTS

Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away as a campaign prize, victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. By David Bauder. SENT, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

YOUNGKIN-TOURISM AD

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s state government watchdog agency says it will examine the awarding of a six-figure contract to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ad-maker for the production of a state tourism video that featured the governor. A spokesperson for the Office of the State Inspector General says the probe will focus on whether appropriate procurement laws were followed and whether any government funds were wasted. The contract was executed earlier this year and drew prompt criticism from Virginia Democrats when news outlets reported it earlier this year. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 370 words.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT-RICHMOND

RICHMOND, Va. — A judge has sided with Richmond officials in a lawsuit over whether the Virginia city can remove a final Confederate monument and the remains of a rebel general interred beneath it. Circuit Court Judge David Eugene Cheek Sr. said in a ruling Tuesday that city officials, not the descendants of A.P. Hill, get to decide where the statue goes. The city plans to give the statue to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which the plaintiffs found objectionable. The plaintiffs, who were indirect descendants of Hill, didn’t oppose the removal of the general’s remains to a cemetery in Culpeper, near where Hill was born. But they argued that they should take ownership of the statue. SENT: 310 words, photo.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESULTS

OMAHA, Neb. — Norfolk Southern hauled in 27% more third-quarter profit as the railroad increased shipping rates and reduced the number of delayed deliveries that shippers have been complaining about this year. The Atlanta-based railroad said it earned $958 million, or $4.10 per share, in the quarter. That beat the $3.75 per share that Wall Street was expecting even though it included a $117 million charge related to the raises it offered to its employees in new contracts that are being voted on now. Norfolk Southern said the average speed of its trains and the amount of time railcars spend sitting in terminals both improved to their best levels this year. By Business Writer Josh Funk SENT: 440 words, photo.

RAILROAD CONTRACT TALKS

Another railroad union is set to release the results of its vote on the contract that at least temporarily averted a nationwide strike last month. All 12 railroad unions must approve the deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses to prevent a strike but earlier this month one major union rejected their deal and returned to the negotiating table. By Business Writer Josh Funk. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo.

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing is reporting a $3.3 billion loss for the third quarter because of higher costs related to several government programs including building new Air Force One presidential planes. The company said Wednesday that the adjusted loss amounted to $6.18 per share on revenue of $15.96 billion. The revenue fell far short of Wall Street expectations. Revenue in Boeing’s normally consistent defense and space business tumbled by 20%, and it suffered huge losses for higher estimated manufacturing and supply chain costs on a military refueling tanker, Air Force One and other programs. By David Koenig. SENT: 490 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SUPREME COURT-KAVANAUGH THREAT

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge in Maryland is scheduled to preside over a status conference for the case against a California man accused of plotting to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Nicholas John Roske is charged with attempting to murder a justice of the United States.

STATE POLICE LAWSUIT

GREENBELT, Md. — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the department.

____

SPORTS

BKN–HORNETS-KNICKS

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks look for their third straight victory when they host the Charlotte Hornets. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKW–ACC PREVIEW

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 7 Louisville is the preseason ACC favorite, but the recent trend where the Cardinals and N.C. State comprised the top tier with everyone else following might be over. Four other schools including the No. 10 and three-time defending champion Wolfpack are ranked in the top 13 and are poised to deny Louisville. By Gary B. Graves. UPCOMING. 800 words and photos by noon ET.

FBN–PRO PICKS-WEEK 8.

Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. 700 words.

FBN–RAVENS-BUCCANEERS PREVIEW

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s top young quaterbacks meet for the second time when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 4 p.m. EDT.

FBN–PANTHERS IDENTITY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven games into the NFL season, the Panthers believe they have finally found their identity — running the football. That is a reflection of interim coach Steve Wilks’ appoach since taking over. Wilks has insisted the Panthers will run the ball. Carolina’s ran for 173 yards on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 despite having traded Christian McCaffrey. By Steve Reed. UPCOMING. 600 words, photos by 6 p.m. ET

FBC–T25-VIRGINIA TECH-NC STATE-PREVIEW

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State needed its open date for a chance to tweak its offense after losing the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year at quarterback. The first chance to find out how well those changes have worked for the 24th-ranked Wolfpack comes with Thursday night’s visit from Virginia Tech. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 4 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

INFLATION-LOCALIZE IT — From voters in this year’s midterm elections to White House officials to Federal Reserve policymakers, chronically high inflation is becoming a deepening source of concern and anxiety. In the United States, consumer prices soared 8.2% over the past year. Though that was down slightly from the previous month, it was still near the highest rate in four decades. High inflation has spread to nearly every corner of the economy. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

3 men convicted of supporting Whitmer kidnap plot

LA police probe if racist talk taped illegally

Fetterman, Oz debate in high-stakes PA Senate race

Firefighters battle blaze in North Hollywood

____

AUDIO:

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses

LA police investigating if racist recording taped illegally

Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

____

U.S. STORIES

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MEDIA-NO ENDORSEMENTS — Newspaper endorsements for candidates are fading away as a campaign prize, victim of both the news industry’s troubles and the era’s bitter politics. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ABORTION-FINANCIAL IMPACT – It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to a years-long research project, The Turnaway Study. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

SUPERSTORM SANDY-DISPARITIES — When Sandy hit the northeastern U.S. coastline on Oct. 29, 2012, the storm did not discriminate as it caused at least $50 billion in damage — most of it in New York and New Jersey. But the rebuilding effort has been anything but equal. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

____

STORYSHARE:

____________________

____________________

