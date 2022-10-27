Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

NORTH CAROLINA

HURRICANE IAN-CONTRACTS

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian ravaged southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating tempests in the Category 4 storm’s wake. Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars. The skirmishes offer a preview of the likely fights to come over local, state and federal funds that will be distributed to help get southwest Florida back on its feet. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-BROADBAND

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu unveiled the grant during a visit to North Carolina. There are 49 recipients in 24 states. Thursday’s announcement and visit to North Carolina come as President Joe Biden and other top Democratic officials try to sell their achievements to voters before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. North Carolina has an open seat for the U.S. Senate. By Josh Boak. SENT: 510 words, photo.

IN BRIEF:

— SMOKY MOUNTAINS-TRAILS CLOSED — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns.

____

VIRGINIA

CLIMATE-FISHERY SHUTDOWN

PORTLAND, Maine — Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are coming to grips with the possibility some species that have declined with climate change might not come back. It’s rare for regulators to completely shut down a fishery, but they’re considering doing just that in at least one instance, and warming waters are the culprit. In New England, the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is now considering making a moratorium on shrimp fishing permanent, essentially ending the centuries-old harvest of the shrimp. It’s a stark siren for several species caught by U.S. fishermen that regulators say are on the brink. Others include softshell clams, Alaskan crab, winter flounder and Chinook salmon. By Patrick Whittle. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ALTRIA RESULTS

WASHINGTON — Altria has announced a new partnership with Japan Tobacco to bring a heat-not-burn cigarette to the U.S. market. The announcement comes one week after Altria exited a similar deal with Philip Morris International to sell its IQOS device. Marlboro-maker Altria announced the deal on the same day it reported lower-than-expected earnings, which were squeezed by rising prices and tighter consumer spending. For years Altria has emphasized its efforts to shift its business away from cigarettes amid steady declines in smoking. But cigarettes still account for the vast majority of its sales and efforts to expand into vaping and other alternatives have repeatedly stumbled. By Matthew Perrone. SENT: 600 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MUSK-TWITTER

Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He said in the post that he’s buying the company because “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square.” The message reflects concerns among advertisers that Musk’s plans for Twitter could render it more toxic and less welcoming for ads. By Matt O’Brien and Tom Kirsher. SENT; 1,180 words, photos.

—With MUSK-TWITTER-ADVERTISERS

____

SPORTS

FBC–T25-PITTSBURGH-NORTH CAROLINA-PREVIEW

North Carolina coach Mack Brown spent an open date experiencing “one of the joys of my life” by watching college football games and not experiencing the sideline pressure himself. He’ll get plenty of that in the weeks ahead with his 21st-ranked Tar Heels leading their Atlantic Coast Conference division race entering Saturday’s visit from Pittsburgh. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos by 4 p.m.

FBC–T25-VIRGINIA TECH-NC STATE

RALEIGH, N.C. — No. 24 North Carolina State emerges from an open date to host Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack used the extra off time to tweak the offense with graduate transfer Jack Chambers now the full-time starter at quarterback. By Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 650 words and photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FBN–RAVENS-BUCCANEERS

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers try to pull out of a tailspin that has seen them lose four of five games when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. By Fred Goodall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

FBN–PANTHERS-FALCONS PREVIEW

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding. The Carolina Panthers are in a state of flux. Yet, they are both contenders in the pitiful NFC South, where every team has a losing record. By Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. EDT.

____

LOCALIZATION:

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-BROADBAND-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu traveled to North Carolina to unveil the grants. Under the initiative announced Thursday, there are 49 recipients in 24 states. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

INFLATION-LOCALIZE IT — From voters in this year’s midterm elections to White House officials to Federal Reserve policymakers, chronically high inflation is becoming a deepening source of concern and anxiety. In the United States, consumer prices soared 8.2% over the past year. Though that was down slightly from the previous month, it was still near the highest rate in four decades. High inflation has spread to nearly every corner of the economy. We offer tips and resources for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

U.S. STORIES

ELECTION 2022-LEGAL CHALLENGES — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, the effort to challenge the outcome has already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year, largely by Republicans, around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits target rules regarding mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers. By Colleen Long. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

ECONOMY-GDP — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. By Paul Wiseman. SENT: 840 words, photos. With MORTGAGE RATES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week. SENT: 370 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-ADVERTISERS — Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He said in the post that he’s buying the company because “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square.” By Matt O’Brien. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-CHENEY ENDORSEMENT — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is expected to endorse and campaign for a Democrat, congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up. By Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 600 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-GOVERNOR-RELIGION — In one of the most closely watched races in one of the most contested battleground states, both candidates for Pennsylvania governor bring up religion in their campaigns — but in very different ways. Republican Doug Mastriano, while rejecting the label of Christian nationalist, holds political events that often carry the feel of a worship service, complete with praise songs and prayers. Democrat Josh Shapiro talks openly about his Jewish faith while seeking to build a coalition across of multiple religious and secular constituencies. By Peter Smith. SENT: 970 words, photos.

INFLATION-GOING TO GAMES — Persistently high inflation and gas prices are looming over sports and the monetary pipeline that resumed when fans returned to games amid the pandemic. The most recent Consumer Price Index Summary from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an 8.2% rise in costs in September from a year earlier. Increases in the shelter, food, and medical care indexes were among the largest contributors to the rise in costs. Given the industry’s reliance on disposable income, the CPI numbers are a troubling sign for sports business leaders. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 950 words, photos.

____

