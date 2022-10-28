Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or... READ MORE

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Mid-Atlantic stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of the Mid-Atlantic region, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic Acting News Editor Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

NORTH CAROLINA

NATIVE AMERICANS-FEDERAL RECOGNITION

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 1.030 words, photos, video.

____

VIRGINIA

REVOLUTIONARY WAR PRISON

Researchers say they have solved a decades-old riddle by finding remnants of the stockade and therefore the site of a prison camp in York, Pennsylvania, that housed British soldiers for nearly two years during the American Revolutionary War. The location of Camp Security was thought to have been somewhere on land acquired by the local government nearly a decade ago. On Monday an archaeological team located what is believed to be the prison camp’s exterior security fence. The camp housed more than 1,000 English, Scottish and Canadian privates and noncommissioned officers for 22 months during war. By Mark Scolforo. SENT: 520 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

— SINKING SHIP-RESCUE — The U.S. Coast Guard says 13 people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel off the coast of Virginia.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MUSK-TWITTER

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company’s stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company. By Barbara Ortutay, Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-EARLY VOTING

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House says Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, an 18-year-old first-time voter. The Democratic president casts his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and has made a priority of encouraging its supporters to vote early where it’s available to maximize turnout. Biden’s trip to his polling place comes as he spends a long weekend at his Wilmington home. Biden will go to nearby Philadelphia on Friday night to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 290 words, photo, audio.

____

SPORTS

BKN–HORNETS-MAGIC

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Orlando Magic. UPCOMING: 600 words.

BKN–PACERS-WIZARDS

The Indiana Pacers visit the Washington Wizards. UPCOMING: 600 words.

CAR–NASCAR-BOWMAN-MEDICALLY CLEARED

Alex Bowman has been medically cleared to race in NASCAR’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway after missing five races with a concussion. Bowman was injured when he crashed in NASCAR’s troubled new Next Gen car. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer.392 words. Sent.

CAR–NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE PREVIEW

Ryan Blaney gets his crew chief back after an untimely suspension for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season. There are three spots in NASCAR’s championship race up for grabs this weekend at Martinsville. Joey Logano is the only driver qualified for next week’s winner-take-all final four at Phoenix Raceway. By AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBC–EAST CAROLINA-BYU

East Carolina plays BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

FBN–RAVENS-ANALYSIS

The Baltimore Ravens finally became a second-half team Thursday night when they shook off a poor start and dominated Tampa Bay for the last two quarters. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 3 p.m. ET.

HKN–ISLANDERS-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes return home from a five-game road trip to host the New York Islanders on Friday night. By Bob Sutton. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION:

STUDENT TEST SCORES — Results of a test known as “the nation’s report card” released earlier this week showed historic declines in U.S. student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But what does this look like at the level of individual school systems? The AP has received exclusive data from researchers at Harvard and Stanford that shows the extent of learning loss across the country. This is the largest and most detailed dataset yet available on what student achievement looks like on the other side of the pandemic. The data allows for exploration of performance in thousands of school districts and apples-to-apples comparisons across school systems within states and across state borders. We offer guidance on how to make use of it. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

OPIOID CRISIS-LOCALIZE IT — Fentanyl and other powerful synthetic opioids have become entrenched in the U.S. supply of illicit drugs, pushing the national accidental overdose death rate to record levels. As this deadliest latest wave of a decades-old national opioid crisis gains attention, misconceptions persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. We offer resources and suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE-BROADBAND-LOCALIZE IT — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu traveled to North Carolina to unveil the grants. Under the initiative announced Thursday, there are 49 recipients in 24 states. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

ELECTION 2022 PLANNING-LOCALIZE IT — With Election Day just a few weeks away, many newsrooms have their game plans set. They’ve followed key campaigns and covered contested primaries. But now is a good time to stop and think through potential developments in the days leading up to Nov. 8, on Election Day itself and in the days after. It’s also a good moment for newsrooms to make sure their coverage checklists aren’t missing any important items. We share plans from our journalists, including AP’s new democracy team, for Election Day coverage and beyond, and lessons newsrooms can take away from AP’s 175 years of experience covering elections. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

____

VIDEO:

Speaker Pelosi’s husband severely beaten in break-in

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, sources say

Gisele and Tom Brady finalize divorce

____

AUDIO:

Paul Pelosi, speaker’s husband, beaten with hammer at home

AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Massive learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on kids

____

U.S. STORIES

PELOSI-HUSBAND ASSAULTED — The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter said Friday. Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body, according to the two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to make a full recovery. By Kevin Freking, Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long. SENT: 730 words, photos, audio.

MUSK-TWITTER — Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company. By Barbara Ortutay, Tom Krisher and Matt O’Brien. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With MUSK-TWITTER-Q&A; MUSK-TWITTER-TIMELINE (both sent).

OPIOID CRISIS — Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids ingrained in the nation’s illicit drug supply are killing more people in the U.S. than any other drug has. But mistaken beliefs persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy. That’s something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s head has said isn’t true. By Geoff Mulvihill. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

TEST SCORES-DISTRICT DATA — The COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered classrooms set back learning in some U.S. school systems by more than a year, with children in high-poverty areas affected the most, according to a district-by-district analysis of test scores shared exclusively with The Associated Press. In the most comprehensive look yet at how much American schoolchildren have been put behind, the analysis found the average student lost half a school year of learning in math, and more than a quarter of a school year in reading. Online learning played a role, but students lost significant ground even where they returned quickly to schoolhouses. By Bianca Vázquez Toness and Sharon Lurye. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

TOM BRADY-GISELE BÜNDCHEN-DIVORCE — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. By Leanne Italie and Fred Goodall. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI — Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months, reducing water levels on the river to near record lows. The drought has disrupted ship and barge traffic at a critical time for farmers harvesting soybeans and corn for export. Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon. By Michael Phillis, Jim Salter and Jeff Roberson. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

____

STORYSHARE:

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: AP StoryShare allows news organizations to access content from other outlets while also sharing their own content and giving it expanded reach. With active networks covering 18 states as well as topic-based networks already up and running, we’ve just launched our newest network, Education. It’s free of charge – if you’ve got an interest, please reach out to your AP representative or email us at storyshare@ap.org … and find more information on StoryShare at https://www.ap.org/storyshare.

___________________

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

___________________

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.